Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad every day for 10 years

Jennifer Aniston’s favorite salad has gained prominence on social media (Leon Bennett/Getty Images; iStock/P_Wei)

Apart from her iconic role as Rachel Green in friendsJennifer Aniston is also known for her love of all things health and wellness. So she is not surprised that she has eaten the same salad for ten years while she was filming friends.

According to Courtney Cox, she and her co-stars from friendsAniston and Lisa Kudrow, would have lunch together on set every day and Aniston would make this “touched up” Cobb Salad.

Cox described Aniston’s salad recipe to Los Angeles Times.

“It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer arranged with turkey bacon and chickpeas and I don’t know what,” he said. “She has a gift with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it had better be a good salad, right?

Almost two decades have passed since the last episode of friendsand Aniston’s favorite salad has taken many forms over the years.

The superstar, 53, shared a slightly altered version of her favorite salad on the Living Proof Instagram account, which included bulgur (wheat-based food), onion, parsley, mint, chopped pistachios, diced cucumber , chickpeas and feta cheese.

Now, TikTok takes advantage of Jennifer Aniston’s altered salad.

TikToker @themodernnonna sampled the famous salad and her video garnered over a million views on the app. He started the recipe by cooking the bulgur base the same way you cook rice. While she ditched the chickpeas, this TikToker felt the recipe could have benefited from a dressing of lemon juice or olive oil and a bit of salt.

However, the diet of the star of The Morning Show It is not full of green leafy vegetables. “When I wake up, I have warm water with lemon and then a smoothie or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favorites,” she told she in 2016. For lunch, Aniston prefers a protein-packed salad or veggies, and a similar meal for dinner. He even indulges in some cravings, and though Mexican food holds a place in his heart, she told she that today I would rather taste a pretty good pasta.

While promoting the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show In 2019, Aniston revealed that she followed an intermittent fasting plan, also known as the 16:8 diet. “I do intermittent fasting, so there is no food in the morning,” he said in an interview with RadioTimesaccording CNBC. “I noticed a big difference going 16 hours without solid food.”

The 16:8 plan limits one eating window to eight hours a day, while fasting for the other 16. Aniston also detailed that she maintains an exercise program of at least five times a week.