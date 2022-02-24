Jennifer Aniston ate the same thing for 10 years at the request of ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most important actresses in the world of Hollywood, especially as a result of her participation in the cast of friends, where he played Rachel, the character that catapulted him to fame.

The shooting of the famous series lasted from 1994 to 2004, a period in which the actress had to keep fit. To do this, she took a very strict measure to achieve the weight that was demanded of them from the direction of the format: eat the same dish every day.

She was not the only one, her classmates Friends, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, were also put on this diet. Saul Austerlitz, the author of friends generation, analyzed the series that marked a before and after in the television world.

They stated that they were aware that Jennifer “I wasn’t fat at all” but that the extra kilos that the camera puts on would make the protagonist not have the appearance desired by the chain.

That was when it started a plan quite harmful to health: eat the cobb salad.

You can also read: Eva Gonzalez and Jennifer Aniston have the same anti-aging secret Jennifer Aniston’s tricks to keep your weight in check after 50 Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, Rachel and Ross in Friends, would have started a relationship

Jennifer Aniston’s diet during ‘Friends’

During all those years, the three protagonists had lunch together, and always the same. The Cobb salad was the dish they chose, but with the occasional modification imposed by Jennifer Aniston. “It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer arranged with turkey breast, chickpeas and I don’t know what. Her he has a gift with foodwhich really helps, because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it had better be a good saladno?”, counted Courtney Fox In an interview.

Cobb salad is a typical American dish that has bacon, chicken breast, boiled egg, avocado and cheese among its ingredients. The actress decided to remove the bacon and added turkey and chickpeas.