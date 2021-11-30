News

Jennifer Aniston becomes a hairstylist to promote Lolavie

THE backstage moments are always intriguing for fans, and Jennifer Aniston he knows it well. What better time to promote her new Lolavie designer hair products? Obviously in a hairstylist version.

Since when inaugurated his Instagram profile it was a crescendo of post sip but always full of sympathy and interesting details. The last one is no exception, in which the ex Rachel Green of Friends plays the role of hairstylist. Script needs? Backstage boredom? None of this, the real reason is to promote (with the usual self-irony that distinguishes her from other stars) the new products of hers haircare brand Lolavie.

Assisted by a loyal hairdresser / lifelong friend Chris McMillan, Jennifer shows the audience how to give a modern twist to the smooth bob by celebrity make-up artist Angela Levin.

Practical and quick styling on dry hair

The post lockdown awakening and the resulting whirlwind routine of commitments and appointments requires one beauty routine that is practical and fast. This is the focus of the vegan and cruelty free brand Lolavie, that a few weeks ago launched the new Perfecting Leave In product. “This product,” he explains in the video “To be used on dry hair”. Three drops are enough to proceed with an effective styling, in an instant the moves of a super expert in hairstyling create the most glamorous French bob you could wish for.

The moisturizing conditioner to extracts from bamboo, coconut, acai And Rose of Jericho has an effect long-lasting anti-frizz and protects the hair from thermal changes. The creamy texture with a 99% natural formula without parabens and silicones, it also has repairing functions and prevents damage to the fiber thanks to Chia seeds. All for just over 25 euros.

