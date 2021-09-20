Jennifer Aniston: “Before Friends I was a delivery girl”

Jennifer Aniston appeared in the last episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, participating in the show with a remote interview.
The actress, who is currently promoting the new season of The Morning Show, took the opportunity to reveal to fans what jobs she did as a girl, before the great success of Friends overwhelm her, changing her life forever.
“I was a delivery girl on a bicycle for a day in New York,” she revealed
“I worked in an advertising agency after school. My mother used to work there. ” Jen continued. “So to earn some extra money, I did odd jobs. But one day their delivery girl on a bicycle didn’t show up anymore.
“Mind you, in Central Park I can ride a bicycle. So I bravely said yes and they gave me this bag and I put all these cylinders in it. “
“In my brain, I don’t know how I survived that day, because it was… I mean, being on Fifth Avenue with the traffic and everything in my hand. I think I might have gotten into a taxi just to finish the day. “
“I don’t remember what happened to the bike though, it’s all out of focus.”
