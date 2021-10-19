News

Jennifer Aniston: "Before Friends I worked as a delivery girl in New York"

Jennifer Aniston revealed that she worked as a delivery girl in New York, before landing the role of Rachel in Friends responsible for making her famous around the world.

Jennifer Aniston is currently busy with the promotional tour of the second season of her hit series: The Morning Show; for this reason the actress, during a recent interview, revealed that she had worked as delivery girl in New York, before landing the role of Rachel in Friends which made her famous all over the world.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Aniston, who plays news announcer Alex Levy in the drama, told many anecdotes relating to her past, revealing one of the most peculiar jobs she did before. be able to make a living as an actress.

I was a bicycle delivery girl for a day in New York City“confessed Jennifer, who moved from Los Angeles to New York City when she was still a child.”I also worked in an advertising agency after school, along with my mother. “

Jennifer Aniston went on to talk about that job, stating: “I don’t remember well, I think it only lasted one day: they asked me if I was able to ride a bike in New York, I said yes. I don’t know how I survived that day, the traffic was terrifying. I abandoned my bicycle and looked for a taxi. ”


