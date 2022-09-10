Jennifer Aniston bought a mansion in Montecito from Oprah Winfrey

It is not known if Jennifer Aniston will make this mansion her primary residence.

the renowned actress Jennifer Aniston has paid $14.8 million for a Montecito mansionCalifornia, which previously belonged to the also famous Oprah Winfrey.

This sale is part of a trade that Winfrey made outside the market and which was made up of two separate sales. One of them was the aforementioned Mediterranean-style mansion that the leading actress of ‘Friends’ bought.

Oprah Winfrey She could be compared to the comedian and presenter Ellen DeGeneres, since both have multiple properties in Montecito that make her fortune increase every time they decide to sell.

Right next door to Aniston’s new mansion is a sprawling $30 million compound that Oprah bought from Michael Douglas’s ex-wife in 2012.

As this property was never listed on the real estate market, the media they do not have many details or photos about the property. It is only known that it was built in 1998 and that it is currently in very good condition.

the main house it has an extension of 4,320 square feet distributed in four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities.

This property stands out for its intimacy. From the streets there is no access to a single detail of the mansion, since the place is surrounded by large trees and extensive green areas.

Additional to the main house there is another structure that according to records can be used as a house for guests or as a gym. There is also a motor court with capacity for 15 vehicles.

Aniston will also be able to enjoy a terrace, swimming pool, spa area and other outdoor areas ideal to enjoy with friends or family.

It is currently unknown if the 53-year-old actress will make this property her primary residence or if it is a simple investment and the place will be seen very little in the real estate market as a rental or sale.

