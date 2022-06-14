Jennifer Aniston brings back vintage dress from ‘Friends’

The day Harry Styles copied Rachel Green’s shirt

When last year Jennifer Aniston confessed in The Howard Stern Show than the wardrobe she wore to star as Rachel Green in friends It was comfortable, what we could not imagine would be that she and the rest of the cast of the series could keep the outfits in their closets to show them off screen, even 18 years after the broadcast of the last chapter.

If in that same television program he admitted that they never put costume restrictions on them in the series and that the stylist of friendsDebra McGuire, allowed them to choose the clothes, yesterday she wanted to pay homage to that time and posed for a photograph wearing one of the more nineties dresses that her colleague, Courteney Cox, has already wornin the role of Monica.

The actress was photographed accompanied by the hairdresser Chris McMillan, after undergoing a change of look and cut the ends of his hair. In the image that the hairdresser showed on his Instagram profile, the actress wore a long sleeveless dress with a straight silhouette and lace at the neckline that her friend wore in one of the episodes of the series. This is what she let her followers know by sharing a story on Instagram in which she added two photos of Courteney Cox in the television production and wrote: “Does this dress look familiar to you? I still have it!”.

Jennifer Aniston decided to bet on this dress vintage for her beauty session with the hairdresser, in which they also used products to treat the hair of the actress from the hair care firm that she herself captains, LolaVie.

The photograph, which has already received more than 56 thousand “likes”, has also captured the attention of Courteney Cox who commented on the publication and wrote: “Beauties”. After seeing them together just two months ago posing in a photocall to give visibility to the solidarity merchandising of the emblematic series, it is clear that both actresses still maintain a good and close relationship. The memories and tributes to the series are constant and, both they and the rest of the cast, frequently evoke friends on their social profiles.

