Jennifer Aniston buys Oprah Winfrey’s house for $14.8 million

Jennifer Aniston: a new property of 400 m2

A must-see star of American television, Oprah Winfrey sold actress Jennifer Aniston her Mediterranean-style home in Montecito, California, for the sum of 14.8 million dollars – reports the Dirt site. The sale marks the latest real estate deal by a celebrity in this highly-rated coastal city, where the likes of Ellen Degeneres and Ariana Grande have previously signed high-profile deals.

Oprah Winfrey bought the domain last year for $10.5 million. Covering an area of ​​around half a hectare, it is made up of a main house and two cottages. The facilitator has separated the property in two: the Mediterranean house was purchased by Jennifer Aniston; the two cottages were reportedly acquired by her personal trainer and property manager, Bob Greene for $2.3 million. That brings the property’s total sale price to about $17 million, or $6.5 million more than Oprah Winfrey paid last year.

Oprah Winfrey still owns a property in Montecito, California.

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Dubbed a ‘Tuscan farmhouse’, Jennifer Aniston’s new home features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms in 400m2. The star of Friends will enjoy a picturesque view of the ocean and the mountains, multiple terraces, landscaped gardens and a large and beautiful garage – we no longer speak of garage but of motorcourt in English – all on private grounds nestled among oak trees, at the end of a long driveway out of sight.

The actress will undoubtedly bring her personal touch to the interior decoration of the house built in 1998: “If I weren’t an actress, I would like to be a decorator. I love this creative process.” Jennifer Aniston had thus declared to AD during a 2018 visit to the elegant Bel Air mansion built in 1965, acquired in 2012 and which she continues to care for.

For her part, Oprah Winfrey still owns a number of properties, including her main residence, a 1,858 m2 located on a 26-hectare estate nicknamed Promised Land, this promised land is also located in Montecito, near Santa Barbara.

Article originally published in AD US.

