Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston calls Monica Lewinsky “famous for doing nothing” and she responds | Variety | Twitter eint | Famous

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 44 1 minute read

The star of “Friends” Jennifer Aniston gave a controversial interview to Variety. In it, he discussed details of his profession today, and how there are other ways to reach fame that border on acting. During that response, she mentioned Monica Lewinsky as an example.

Source link

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 44 1 minute read

Related Articles

What series and movies to watch today, June 19?

33 seconds ago

High class gesture, Messi helps a fan who has become blind to regain his sight!

2 mins ago

Celebrities who spoke proudly of their sexuality

12 mins ago

this regret that she has vis-à-vis her family

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button