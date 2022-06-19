Jennifer Aniston calls Monica Lewinsky “famous for doing nothing” and she responds | Variety | Twitter eint | Famous

The star of “Friends” Jennifer Aniston gave a controversial interview to Variety. In it, he discussed details of his profession today, and how there are other ways to reach fame that border on acting. During that response, she mentioned Monica Lewinsky as an example.

YOU CAN SEE Jennifer Aniston: what is your opinion on motherhood?

In the Variety interview, Jennifer Aniston chatted with Sebastian Stan. Photo: Variety.

“Famous for doing nothing”

Jennifer Aniston mentioned celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Monica Lewinsky, which are part of the Internet culture. “The moment the internet shaped a new culture about people getting famous for nothing. paris hilton, Monica Lewinskyall of them,” he said.

“Now you are famous for TikTok, for YouTube, for Instagram, it is as if our work is diluted. I feel lucky to have been able to get a taste of what the industry was like before this,” said the actress.

YOU CAN SEE Enrique Arce, ‘Arturito’ in “La casa de papel” published a photo with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

Monica Lewinsky’s response to Jennifer Aniston

Through the same social network Twitter, Monica Lewinsky shared a public invitation to join a campaign against cyberbullying. “The internet can be amazing, but it could be even better without bullying, harassment, and abuse. Today I am supporting #stopcyberbullyingday,” she wrote.

In addition, on the same social network, she “liked” a tweet that criticized stars who degraded another woman’s past despite claiming to preach empowerment.