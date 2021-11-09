Jennifer Aniston can no longer do without her Oura Ring: “I almost lost it!”

There is a lot of talk these days about an alleged flirtation between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, two of the protagonists of Friends, the historic fiction in which they also pair up as the characters of Rachel and Ross. The actress was recently a guest of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she talked about her new passion: the Oura Ring.

It is, for the uninitiated, a ring that measures the heartbeat at rest, the sleep quality and other such parameters. Prompts from the conductor, as we can also see in the video inside the news, Jennifer Aniston he told of when, during a dinner at Jimmy Kimmel’s house, he risked losing the precious gadget.

“I was making a salad, and I got it wash your hands“ said the actress, who recently launched the LolaVie beauty line. “But it was a huge salad in a big bowl. You made me discover this thing called Oura Ring, and I’m addicted to it. And I was talking about how this thing is ruining my life, why I’m obsessed with it and looking at my sleep patterns and how bad I sleep I am ashamed every day. Then, suddenly, I looked up and it was gone. And I yelled: Oh my God, Jimmy! “

Jimmy Kimmel, amused, he said in turn that at that point Jennifer Aniston “started digging” in the salad. Rachel’s Friends, after confirming this version, he added: “It was such a big salad and, digging and digging, I couldn’t find it. I said to myself: Well, someone will find it …”

And two seconds later, in fact, there he is again. “Own next to the salad! “ concluded the conductor, amid general laughter.