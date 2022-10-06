Jennifer Aniston, caught at an evening with one of her exes

The latest rumors about Jennifer Aniston they placed her starting a love relationship with Jon Hamm, as an anonymous source had told ‘Woman’s day’. However, these assumptions could well be due to the fact that both actors are coinciding in the filming of the third season of ‘The Morning Show’to which the ‘Mad Men’ actor has joined.

Now they have been seen having dinner together together with a group of friends, among whom were some personalities such as Jimmy Kimmel, Howard Stern, Beth Ostrosky or Jaseon Batemanwho were seen dining at a restaurant in Brooklyn, as one user has told on the reddit forum.

But there was another person present at the meeting, and it is the one that is being talked about the most. Is about Justin Therouxthe ex husband of the ‘Friends’ actress. were together 7 years, from 2011, when they started dating, to 2018, when they broke up. In between, they got engaged and they got married in 2015.





Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theorux | Getty



Now, with this reunion between Jennifer and Justin, four years later to leave it, there is talk of a possible reconciliation of the former couple, completely leaving aside the rumors that Jennifer was dating Jon Hamm, especially considering that the actor was also present at the meeting, so their romance rumors could be due to a friendship from the set of ‘The Morning Show’.

It has also not been confirmed by any of the parties that Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston are retaking their love life together, since both actors are very close friends. Although, it is not the first time that Jennifer Aniston has been linked to an ex since after the ‘Friends’ actress met again with Brad Pitt, with whom she was married for 5 years, during the SAG Awards set fire to social networksafter it was seen the complicity of Brad and Jennifer in some snapshots that were taken during the gala.





Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in ‘Friends’ | NBC



These were the first images of the couple together in 15 years, having been one of the most iconic couples of pop culture in the early 2000s.

