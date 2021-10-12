News

Jennifer Aniston celebrates a year with her little dog: the actress’s social dedication

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Hollywood actress, Jennifer Aniston, makes a special dedication to her dog to celebrate a year with him, the social photo softens the web.

Lord Chesterfield celebrates a year together with his mistress Jennifer Aniston. To honor this special day, the Hollywood star shared a beautiful photo on social media with her life partner, her special love, the little dog who is always next to her. With a lot of dedication, the post softens the web that floods them with likes.

Jennifer Aniston’s dedication to her “big dog”

“A year with my adorable, squeezable, I’ll call him … talkative (barks in the air), cuddly and no longer so little Lord Chesterfield”, this is the beautiful and sweet dedication that Jennifer Aniston writes to her dog, sharing a beautiful shot. The actress hugs her big dog and he shows off his cute big eyes looking for the mistress. White fur and brown eyes, Lord Chesterfield is a marvel and seems to feel safe and secure in the arms of the actress. The photo appears to have been taken on Jennifer’s bed and this suggests that the Lord sleeps with her or otherwise lies in the blankets from time to time. A little spoiled by the mistress? On the other hand, with that nose it is difficult to say no. Here is the post:

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
644
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
512
News

Cinema, all films out in October
428
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
368
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
325
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
290
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
281
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
269
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
265
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top