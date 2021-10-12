Jennifer Aniston celebrates a year with her little dog: the actress’s social dedication

The Hollywood actress, Jennifer Aniston, makes a special dedication to her dog to celebrate a year with him, the social photo softens the web.

Lord Chesterfield celebrates a year together with his mistress Jennifer Aniston. To honor this special day, the Hollywood star shared a beautiful photo on social media with her life partner, her special love, the little dog who is always next to her. With a lot of dedication, the post softens the web that floods them with likes.

Jennifer Aniston’s dedication to her “big dog”

“A year with my adorable, squeezable, I’ll call him … talkative (barks in the air), cuddly and no longer so little Lord Chesterfield”, this is the beautiful and sweet dedication that Jennifer Aniston writes to her dog, sharing a beautiful shot. The actress hugs her big dog and he shows off his cute big eyes looking for the mistress. White fur and brown eyes, Lord Chesterfield is a marvel and seems to feel safe and secure in the arms of the actress. The photo appears to have been taken on Jennifer’s bed and this suggests that the Lord sleeps with her or otherwise lies in the blankets from time to time. A little spoiled by the mistress? On the other hand, with that nose it is difficult to say no. Here is the post: