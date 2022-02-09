Jennifer Aniston celebrates her birthday: 5 films to watch in streaming – Magazine

The world of show he met her for having lent her face to the sweet and careless Rachel in the sitcom Friends when she was just a rookie and hasn’t stopped since. February 11, 2022 Jennifer Aniston turns 53 and has a career full of successes and satisfactions behind him. To celebrate his birthday we remember 5 films of which she is the protagonist, to be reviewed on platforms streaming.

1. The truth is, he doesn’t like you enough (2009 Netflix / Prime video)

A choral comedy which involves not only the cast Jennifer Aniston but several Hollywood stars: Ben Affleck, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper and Drew Barrymore. The central theme is the difficulties of relationships and the disillusionment that occurs in couples. Aniston plays Neil’s (Affleck) partner Beth, she wants to get married and he rejects the marriage. At the end of the film, also due to an illness of a member of the familythey will be able to meet.

The movie which makes even the most incurable romantics open their eyes.

2. Me & Marley (2008, Netflix / Prime video)

Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson play a couple who immediately after marriage decides to hang a dog (Marley). John – who does the Journalist – finds in his adventures with the labrador puppy the inspiration for a column on daily he works for. The one between Marley and her masters becomes a symbiotic relationship and, over the years, the 4-legged friend becomes part of the family in all respects by hiring a fundamental role during all the most important events.

Moving and funthe perfect film for those who love animals.

3. Murder mystery (2019, Netflix)

The protagonists of this movie I’m Aniston and Adam Sandler. Spouses play Spitz, who by chance find themselves being the guests of a wealthy businessman on a yacht. During the vacation the owner of the yacht is stabbed and the two are forced to prove theirs innocence and also to look for the culprit of the murder. Each of the people featured on the boat in fact he had a motive for murdering the man.

A light comedy tinted yellow, suitable for those who love to solve mysteries.

4. Family Vices (2005, Netflix)

There hero of the comedy directed by Rob Reiner is Sarah Huttinger (Jennifer Aniston), journalist originally from Pasadena, in California, who lives in New York with her boyfriend Jeff (Mark Ruffalo). When the girl comes home for the wedding of the sisterhe discovers that his family inspired the book “The Graduate” and that, therefore, his mother and his Grandmother have in the past been in love with the same man: a certain Beau Burroughs (Kevin Costner). Sarah sets out in search of Beau, fearing that it may be her real one fatherbut the implications of the story are unexpected.

A light film with a stellar cast.

5. Cake (2014, Prime video)

An unusual role for the Aniston who, protagonist of many comedies, plays in this drama film a woman victim of severe depression after the tragic death of her son. Claire, thanks to a support group and several personages that will fit into her life, she will be able to deal with the pain and stop feeling responsible for what happened. The film is visible on Prime Video with the “rental” or “purchase” method.

A film intimate and complex, much appreciated by critics.