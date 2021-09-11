Jennifer Aniston celebrates the reunion with a dedicated post

Friends has made the history of television

Friends, US sitcom created by David Crane And Marta Kauffman, which aired between 1994 and 2004, is one of the best-known television series ever, becoming iconic in many ways: the reinvention of comedy on the small screen, the enthralling musical theme of The Rembrandts, the strength of the leading actors. Precisely the latter, that is Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) And David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) have recently come together for a special reunion, a real totally unscripted episode full of nostalgia and many hilarious moments.

Jennifer Aniston wanted to remember this particular reunion of Friends sharing, on his personal profile Instagram, some photos, in particular a selfie with his other “friends”, some shots with the guest Justin Bieber and with the historian James Burrows, director of some of the show’s early episodes. At the end, a nice cartoon depicting the characters sitting behind the famous fountain. A journey into memories that has hit the mark and that has made them, the great and unforgettable protagonists, thrill in the first person.

Friends, aired onNBC and made up of a total of 236 episodes (about 22 minutes each), it was produced by Bright / Kauffman / Crane Productions with the distribution of Warner Bros. Television Distribution. The realization, which also gave birth to a spin-off, Joey, is back with the reunion a few days ago on HBO And Sky, ready to take fans back in time, in the 90s. This strategy was particularly appreciated by diehard fans as the entire episode was structured just for them, the nostalgic ones.

