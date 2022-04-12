Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Claims This Is The ‘Perfect Salad,’ But Is It The One She Ate Every Day On ‘Friends’?

The recipe for the “Jennifer Aniston Salad” has been making the rounds on social media for years. But every time it catches on, it seems the ingredients have changed. What makes it difficult to know if the recipe really comes from the Friends star, or if he’s just an internet legend.

We did some digging to get to the bottom of this mystery. And it turns out that Aniston has claimed that there is such a thing as a perfect salad. But, it’s not the one Courteney Cox says they ate every day on the set of Friends.

