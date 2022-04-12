Jennifer Aniston Claims This Is The ‘Perfect Salad,’ But Is It The One She Ate Every Day On ‘Friends’?

The recipe for the “Jennifer Aniston Salad” has been making the rounds on social media for years. But every time it catches on, it seems the ingredients have changed. What makes it difficult to know if the recipe really comes from the Friends star, or if he’s just an internet legend.

We did some digging to get to the bottom of this mystery. And it turns out that Aniston has claimed that there is such a thing as a perfect salad. But, it’s not the one Courteney Cox says they ate every day on the set of Friends.

Jennifer Aniston and her ‘Friends’ co-stars ate the same salad every day

The story of the “Jennifer Aniston Salad” dates back to the early days of social media, when Cox gave an interview to the Los Angeles Times. It was the year 2010, six years after the Friends ending, and Cox recalled that she, Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow ate a salad every day that the Rachel Greene actress “prepared.”

“It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer arranged with turkey bacon and chickpeas and I don’t know what,” Cox said. “She just has a gift with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it had better be a good salad, right?

But the latest recipe making the rounds on the internet, described as the “Jennifer Aniston Salad,” doesn’t include bacon. So what does she give?

Jennifer Aniston claims this is the ‘perfect salad’

Cox can remember a salad Aniston made with bacon for the Friends launch every day. But this ingredient wasn’t part of the “perfect salad” recipe Aniston shared in 2015 when he took over the brand’s Living Proof Instagram account for a day. That’s when Aniston shared a photo of his uncooked healthy lunch, which is so easy to recreate.

“My perfect salad,” she wrote, according to People Magazine. “Bulgar, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chickpeas, feta cheese and pistachios.”

This legend made it clear that this recipe came directly from Aniston. And he also confirmed that it was not the same salad that he made every day for 10 years on the set of Friends.

The recipe for ‘the perfect salad’

So how do you make the perfect Aniston Salad? In the recipe that recently made its way to Instagram and TikTok, shared by Jordana Hart of @ihartnutrition, Aniston’s salad is recreated with practical measures.

Start by cooking 3.5 cups of bulgur according to package directions (you may know bulgur wheat as tabbouleh). Hart cooked one of those cups dry, which works perfectly. Then he lets it cool while you mix the other ingredients.

Get out your knife and chop up two or three mini cucumbers, plus a half cup of parsley and a half cup of mint. Next, finely chop a third cup of red onion and a half cup of pistachios. Place all of your chopped ingredients in a large bowl, add the bulgur, and crumble in a half cup of feta.

Add two cups of rinsed and drained garbanzo beans (also known as garbanzo beans), then top with a simple dressing: the juice of one lemon, a quarter cup of extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Mix all the ingredients and enjoy.

