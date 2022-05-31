Jennifer Aniston confessed how her relationship with Brad Pitt is today

Jennifer Aniston accompanied Ellen Degeneres in the last episode of his historic program and, incidentally, left several surprising statements. One of these is the one that refers to How is your relationship with Brad Pitt today? and then we tell you everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

Aniston Y Brad Pitt They formed one of the most beautiful and famous couples in the world of entertainment. Loved by millions of people, the separation that occurred between the two was no less and was one of the greatest events of the time. After the divorce that took place in 2005, each one continued with his life.

As is known, Brad Pitt formed a couple with Angelina Jolie and had 6 children, between biological and adopted. For his part, Aniston, did the same with John Mayer first and with Justin Theroux later, and she was the one who came out of the matter the worst, in the sense that she had to tolerate being questioned by the press about her failed relationship with Pitt for many years.

Jennifer Aniston participated in the closing of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – Source: Instagram @jenniferaniston

Famous for keeping her private life away from the media, everything would seem to indicate that today the interpreter of Rachel Green in Friends He has no problem looking back.

This was demonstrated in the visit he made to Ellen Degenereswhom she accompanied in the last broadcast that she made of her historic program (Aniston, in turn, had been the first guest, so it could be said that the closing of the cycle was perfect).

This is the friendship that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have today

After 19 seasons on the air, The Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end and, how could it be otherwise, the farewell was marked by a strong tone of nostalgia and melancholy. For this reason, it was not surprising that the talk between the talk show host and the actress from Marley and Me went to the past of the latter.

When talking about his relationship with brad pittthe 53-year-old actress expressed that everything was so difficult for her that she had no choice but to go to therapy. Furthermore, he remembered that he just had to film Living with my exa film that deals with the breakup of a couple, in this case the one formed by his character and that of Vince Vaughn.

Finally, the American artist confessed that today she has a very good bond of friendship with Pitt. “We are friends again, at least at this specific moment”, were his words.

What do you think? Were you aware of what she said Jennifer Aniston about how you currently get along with your former partner?

