Jennifer Aniston confesses her sleep problems – People – Culture

In a recent dialogue with ‘People’ magazine, 54-year-old actress Jennifer Aniston revealed that He suffered for a long time from sleep problems such as insomnia, sleepwalking and even anxiety at bedtime.

She herself said that since she was 30 years old she has been dealing with these disorders and revealed that every time she went to bed her greatest fear was not being able to sleep. So much so that the renowned actress described her bed as “walking on a board.”

“It started out as something that I just accepted and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day, your work, your mental function and your physicality,” Aniston told the magazine. ‘People’.

She relates that when she tried to fall asleep and couldn’t, she ended up looking at the clock, something that was worse since it reminded her of the hours of sleep she was missing, this made her worry more about not being able to sleep.

As he stated in the interview, At first the actress didn’t give it any importance, but then it became something she really struggled with for years.



“It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can’t really do the three pillars of health, which are diet, exercise, and sleep, if you really can’t exercise and you really can’t eat well or if you haven’t slept. good because your biological clock is completely off,” Aniston said.

He also admitted that he suffered from sleepwalking. and revealed that many times she got up because the alarms in her house sounded, which she herself activated when she was sleepwalking.

“I’ve been known to do that. I’ve been woken up by house alarms that I’ve set off. And I don’t think I do that anymore, that was when I was very sleep deprived,” she said.

Due to his sleeping problems decided to join a campaign called ‘Seize the Night and Day’, which in Spanish translates ‘Take advantage of the night and the day’.

This campaign is a space where people can find news and tips to treat their sleep problems.

sleeping ritual

Aniston, apart from having medical help, has created a nightly ritual that helps her fall asleep quickly.



He currently practices some yoga exercises and leaves his cell phone outside the room, as he told ‘People’ magazine.

The actress tries to sleep at the same time every day, but she has confessed that it is not easy because of her work. In addition, she has had to sacrifice some of the things she loves in order to have better results at bedtime.

However, she has pointed out that there is one thing she is not willing to do and that is to stop sleeping in bed with her three dogs, since she says that it is something too cozy when she hugs them, as she stated to the aforementioned medium.

