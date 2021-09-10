Jennifer Aniston confesses love-hate relationship with “The Rachel” haircut

Is called Glossing Detangler And Jennifer Aniston herself defines it as the perfect hair detangler and best friend a woman’s hair can have. He is the product with which the American actress debuts as an entrepreneur with her first beauty project, LolaVie (from the actress’s nickname + the word “Vie”, life), all aimed at haircare and based on sustainable values. It is one multitasking spray with chia, bamboo and lemon to spray on damp or dry hair. It promises to protect the hair from external environmental damage, make it bling bling and help it in the style. In short, on paper a real one it-cosmetic a must have (also because the price is quite democratic, 25 dollars to have the product that the woman with the most envied hair in the world puts her face on).

JENNIFER’S RELATIONSHIP WITH HER HAIR

The American diva, 52 years old and always impeccable right from the head, admitted however to always having to devote a lot of time to her hair. In short, beautiful yes but not without effort. As explained to Refinery29, she also has bad and good hair days: given that, due to script requirements, her hair is heavily treated, she cannot afford to get out of the shower and dry it in everyday life en plein air. Precisely for this reason, and because over time the locks become thinner and thinner, Aniston felt the need to provide women with “magical” tools for getting their hair back into shape anti-aging effect. She also takes care of them by eating foods rich in vitamins and minerals, drinking a lot and trying to sleep well, as well as using products clean, i.e. without silicones or filler ingredients that, over time, damage the hair.

THE RACHEL, ODI ET AMO

The reference to his most famous cut and among the most famous and copied of all time is inevitable, the Rachel which made it an absolute icon at the time of Friends but with whom the actress had a conflicted relationship. “More than twenty-five years ago Chris McMillian (the stage hairstylist who later became his trusted coiffeur, ed), he made this cut on me with an evident scaling highlighted by highlights. I immediately received a lot of appreciation and I loved it. But it is not an easy hair styling to style alonea, especially for me who have very wavy and difficult to manage hair. This is why I loved him but I also hated him », he said to Refinery29.

In the end, however perfect that hair was on her and however much it made girls of different generations dream, Jennifer Aniston and the iconic hairstyle were not a happy couple.

In the gallery all the actress’s hairlooks from her beginnings to today.

