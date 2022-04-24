Jennifer Aniston confesses that she battles insomnia and other sleep disorders | Univision Health News
Among the 50 million Americans who suffer from insomnia and others Sleep disordersis the actress Jennifer Aniston who, in interviews with various media, admits that it has been a problem he has dealt with for decades.
“I think it started around my 30s or even earlier,” the 53-year-old actress told the magazine. folks, clarifying that “one does not notice the effects of lack of sleep when you are younger because we are more invincible” .
But that over time, “you realize the effects of sleep deprivation and how it affects your day and your work and the functioning of your mind, as well as your physical.”
“You start thinking, ‘I’m lethargic, I don’t want to exercise, I’m eating poorly, I have dark circles under my eyes, you know? All those things start to happen and they’re just effects of lack of sleep.”he adds in an interview with health line.
“And the more I worry about it, the harder it is for me to fall asleep,” admits Jennifer Aniston and says that bad habits like checking the time in the early morning – something not recommended at all – made things worse for her.
It is not surprising, then, that they have chosen her as the image of the campaign for Seize the Night & Daywhich promotes tips, testimonials, and strategies to help people manage their sleep problems.
Specifically, Jennifer Aniston has dealt with anxiety associated with sleep, sleepwalking, and more recently insomnia.
How common is insomnia affecting Jennifer Aniston?
Although we all have a bad night at some point, if this happens frequently, it is called insomnia chronic characterized by Difficulty getting to sleepfor stay asleep or wake up too early, when this occurs at least three times a week for at least three months.
According to the American Academy of Sleep (AASM for its acronym in English) 30% of adults may suffer from insomnia, 10% of them with enough severity to impact routine and less than 10% have what is understood as chronic insomnia.
Women like Jennifer Aniston are up to twice as likely to suffer from chronic insomnia, which can be exacerbated in stages such as menopause that alter sleep patterns.
Sometimes a change of habits is enough to solve the problem; in others, medication must be used for a limited period of time.
For Aniston, seeing a specialist to treat her insomnia has made a world of difference.
habits like practice yoga before going to sleep, don’t take your phone into the bedroom, limit screen time before bed Y stick to a nightly routine They have benefited her.
Lack of sleep and anxiety: a vicious circle
Sometimes sleep problems create anxiety in the person for not being able to sleep, which causes a vicious cycle, something that happened to Aniston.
“The more I worry about not being able to sleep, the harder it is for me to fall asleep”says the actress.
Sleep anxiety is when someone is stressed about falling asleep or staying asleep.
Anxiety and sleep problems are interconnected, and one can make the other worse, the Cleveland Clinic warns on its website.
Jennifer Aniston has also had episodes of sleepwalking
Sleepwalking is a behavioral disorder that originates during deep sleep and results in walking or performing other complex behaviors while asleep, explains the American Sleep Foundation.
It is more common in children than adults and more likely to occur if there is a family history or if the person has trouble falling or staying asleep, something that is consistent with what happened to Aniston who, at one point in her life, had this other sleep disorder.
“ I’ve been woken up by house alarms that I accidentally set off while sleepwalking, and I don’t think I do it anymore. I think it happened when she was very sleep deprived,” she says.
According to the Sleep Foundation, sleepwalking episodes can last from seconds to an hour, although most do not last for ten minutes. The person never remembers what happened.
Some studies estimate that 5% of all children and 1.5% of adults have experienced a sleepwalking episode in the last twelve months.
Contrary to what the movies present, sleepwalkers do not walk with their arms outstretched, although they do have a lost look and it is difficult to attract their attention.
It is also a myth that it is dangerous to wake them up, although it is recommended not to do so unless strictly necessary.
Sleepwalking can have health consequences due to the risk of injuries, accidents or violent incidents. Additionally, it can affect the sufferer who may feel ashamed of their behavior.
Treatment depends on the age of the person, how frequent the episodes are, and the severity of the episodes. In general, nothing needs to be done because they are usually low risk and frequent and usually resolve without intervention.
Jennifer Aniston hopes that with her testimony and the program Seize the Night & Day, with which it established the alliance, people are encouraged to take care of their sleep hygiene and attend to these problems in time. “You should know that there is a solution and an answer to this very frustrating and unfortunate thing. You do not need to suffer ”, he concludes in his interview with health line.