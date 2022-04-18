Jennifer Aniston confesses that she suffers from insomnia and used to sleepwalk

Recently, Jennifer Aniston revealed that she has suffered from sleep problems for decades, ranging from insomnia to sleepwalking. the actress of friends he said he remembers trying to go to sleep and ending up just looking at the clock.

“I think it started sometime in my 30s or even earlier, but you don’t start to notice the effects of sleep deprivation when we’re younger because we’re so invincible.”he said in an interview with People.

“It started out as something I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day, your work, the functioning of your mind and your physicality”he added.

Jennifer Aniston reveals she was a sleepwalker

the protagonist of The Morning Show said sometimes she was even sleepwalkingsomething that has now disappeared. “I was woken up by house alarms that I set off and I don’t think I do that anymore. That was when I was very sleep deprived.”counted.

Aniston said she initially put off seeking treatment for her sleep problems, but in recent years she realized she needed some serious help. “It became something that I was really struggling with”said.

“It used to be last on the list, but you really can’t meet all three pillars of healthwhich is diet, exercise and sleep, if you really can’t exercise and you can’t really eat well if you haven’t slept well because your biological clock is completely messed up.”he added.

The actress says that now he sticks to a set bedtime each night and leaves his phone out of the bedroom, but he clarifies that something he will not stop doing is sleeping in bed with his three dogs. “It’s too cozy when they hug! It’s worth it”he pointed.