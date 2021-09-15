Jennifer Aniston confesses that she wants a boyfriend who is not famous at all

Summer 2021 was marked by the flashback 8e what a flame) between Jennifer Lopez and her ex twenty years ago, Ben Affleck.

But whoever dreams of an identical return of the flame for another famous Jennifer of the show, Aniston, is ready to resign. Of new love with Brad Pitt for now we do not speak at all.

Indeed, Jennifer Aniston would like a boyfriend far from the world of entertainment and above all not famous. The actress confessed it during an interview with People magazine. The journalist asked Jennifer if the relationships between a famous character and a person like many others could work, referring to the television series “The Morning Show”, played by Aniston, in which this type of relationship is also told.

And Jennifer replied without hesitation, “Sure, absolutely. I mean, it’s already happened. That’s what I’m kind of hoping. That isn’t necessarily someone who works in the film industry. That would be nice.”

Jennifer was married to two actors: Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

(Photo Getty Images)