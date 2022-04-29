Jennifer Aniston confesses that she was a sleepwalker and that she has had insomnia problems for decades

For a long time for Jennifer Aniston going to bed has been a serious problem. The 53-year-old superstar have struggled for years, even decades, with sleep problemsfrom insomnia to sleepwalking to sleep anxiety, often making you dread the thought of spending one more night “counting cracks in the walls” as you notice the effects of sleep loss.

“I am afraid to spend another night counting cracks in the walls. I think it started sometime in my 30s or even earlier, but You don’t start noticing the effects of sleep deprivation when you’re younger because you’re invincible.”Aniston told the magazine People.

She added, “It started out as something that I just accepted and then all of a sudden, I realized the effects of lack of sleep and how it affected my day, my work, my mental function and my physical state”. Aniston claimed that every time he tried to fall asleep he ended up looking at the clock, which caused him anguish and anxiety to sleep when he thought about the hours of sleep he was missing. “The more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep,” he said.

The star of the hit TV series “friends” told that She was even a sleepwalker, but fortunately she is no longer. “I know I did, because I was woken up by the house alarms that I activated. I guess I don’t anymore; that was when I was very sleep deprived.”

Despite the complications, Jennifer refused to seek medical help, thinking that her sleep problems were not a high enough priority. Nevertheless, in recent years he realized that he needed to find a real solution to his insomnia. “It became something that I was really struggling with. It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can’t meet the three pillars of health – which are diet, exercise and sleep – if you can’t exerciseAnd you can’t eat well if you haven’t slept well because your body clock is completely out of whack.”

Jennifer recounted that she sought help from a doctor, something that she “absolutely recommends to people” and that is why joined the new Seize the Night and Day campaign, where people can find news and tips for dealing with their own sleep problems. In addition to medical help, she claimed that having a nightly ritual makes a big difference. She takes time to relax, does some stretching or yoga, and leaves the phone out of the room. He also tries to “make bedtime the same every night, which is a challenge for us actors, because if we’re in a movie, the time is not always the same.”

Finally, The artist said that something she is not willing to give up, even if it means a better rest, is to sleep in bed with her three dogs. “It’s too comfortable when they hug each other! Worth. Especially since Chesterfield is no longer a puppy. He now he just has a deep sweet sleep. In fact, sometimes I envy his sleep.”

