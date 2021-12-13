Jennifer Aniston confesses: “They hurt me by making up my pregnancies”

TO 52 years old Jennifer Aniston he no longer has the desire or time to let himself be hurt by chatter of tabloid newspapers or social media. It wasn’t always like that. When her notoriety was at its peak, her morbid curiosity about her personal life hurt a lot: “People certainly project their expectations onto you. I was very angry when I read rumors about my non-existent pregnancies or when they claimed that I preferred a career to start a family “, he confessed in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, “but you you know nothing about me, about my state of health, whether I can have children or not. It was something that hurt me a lot. ”

For Jennifer Aniston, this curiosity about such intimate facts is not just an individual matter: it has a lot to do with sexism. “There is a kind of double standard. Men can marry as many times as they want, even with female companions younger than themselves. Women are not allowed this. ” Already in 2016 he wrote toHuffington Post: «We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We are also without a partner or without children. The decision is ours alone. ”

Today she is a brave woman who, like the character she plays in The Morning Show, at this point in his life he can afford to say, “Fuck you. Get your hands out of my underwear drawer, let me do my job. ‘ For years, however, every action of Jennifer Aniston was dissected by the tabloid newspapers who regularly put her on the cover inventing love pains or pregnancies: “What the tabloids did then, social media do today. The traditional media have passed the baton to anyone who can ignite controversy or hurt others from his computer screen. I don’t know why there is so much cruelty around ».

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in 2004 Kevin Winter

In particular, when her marriage to Brad Pitt ended in 2005, Jennifer Aniston found herself in a difficult moment in her life: filming of Friends, his career was at the top but personal happiness was falling apart. The cameras and the paparazzi, of course, followed her everywhere. Yet he managed not to collapse: «It has certainly helped me to have many positive people around me. And also I grew up watching people who indulged in victimhood “, he says thinking of his mother, with whom for many years he did not have good relations after the separation from his father,” and I always thought that I would never become like that “.

Anything can be a blessing: «If you are able to look at the ups and downs of life in this way. If those things hadn’t happened to me, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today. ” A woman capable of walking a fine line, “maintaining a bit of mystery and at the same time participating in today’s society”.

Resilience is a very fashionable word in this period. To understand its meaning, ask Jennifer Aniston.