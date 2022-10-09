Jennifer Aniston confirms that an elegant palazzo is the pants that every 50+ woman needs

As do the prescribers of style, Jennifer Aniston it also includes palazzo pants Among her wardrobe basics, especially those loose silhouettes that have conquered the catwalks, the street style and social networks. The American actress wore a total look ideal to enjoy autumn in neutral colors.

The star of The Morning Show, Jennifer Anistondictated fashion classes in New York wearing a style that has no expiration date. The 53-year-old actress was seen alongside Reese Witherspoon on the set of the show’s third season, wearing palazzo trousers in sophisticated key. Undoubtedly, it renews our desire to continue wearing these garments, but with a twistto move towards colder days.

How to wear palazzo pants in the style of Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show wearing palazzo pants in a total black look. Gotham

Aniston wore one of the trendy palazzo pants by 2022 in black color that never disappoints. She accessorized with a layered top with an XL bow at the front of the garment, a matching coat and platform shoes. The style could not be easier to imitate and ideal for this season, since the palace It serves as a starting point to build total perfect and monochromatic looks.

The accessories He wore them in gold color. Rings and wide hoops. She combed her blonde midi hair with waves and make-up With a natural finish, it stood out for reflecting radiant skin, accompanied by nude lips, outlined eyebrows and shadows in earth tones on the eyelids.

Where have we seen the palazzo pants trend?

There is no one way to carry palazzo pants and that is clear to the big fashion houses. The trends They show us this type of silhouettes that are committed to plurality and comfort. One way to implement your palace Favourite this fall 2022 will be in looks made up of basic but necessary garments from your wardrobe. Inspiration to do it successfully can be found in the collection of Bevza, who proposed to link the pants to a closed neck sweater in navy blue. Alberta Ferretti adds glam and sophistication to pants, with a furry leather jacket and hat. While Christian Siriano bets on the most exaggerated version design palace in a bright blue outfit.

Bevza, Fall-Winter 2022 collection.Riccardo Piazza / Gorunway Alberta Ferretti, Autumn-Winter 2022 collection. Filippo Fior / Gorunway Christian Siriano, Fall-Winter 2022 collection.Filippo Fior / Gorunway