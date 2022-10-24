Jennifer Aniston confronted Matthew Perry about his substance abuse

Matthew Perry almost died at 49 due to addiction problems 1:07

(CNN) — Matthew Perry continues to share candid moments from his long journey to sobriety and the battles he faced during his run on NBC’s “Friends” as he vacillated between addictions to the drug Vicodin and alcohol.

In an excerpt from her new book “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry recounts how a visit from co-star Jennifer Aniston to her trailer made her realize that her secret behavior when it came to alcohol wasn’t so secret.

“’I know you’re drinking,’ he said,” Perry, now 53, writes in the memoir, in an excerpt published by the London Times.

“I had gotten over her a long time ago, since she started dating Brad Pitt, she was fine, and I had calculated exactly how long to look at her without it being awkward, but still being confronted by Jennifer Aniston was devastating. And I was confused,” she continued.

“’How can you know?’ I said. I never worked drunk. ‘I’ve been trying to hide it…’”

Elsewhere in the excerpt, Perry mentioned that he “never” worked drugged or drunk (although he “certainly worked hungover”), saying he was largely able to function as part of the hit ensemble “Friends” thanks to his peers. delivery and how they “gathered around [de él] Y [lo] supported” like a wounded penguin supported by the other penguins.

“I was the injured penguin, but I was determined not to let these wonderful people and this show down,” he wrote.

But that day in Perry’s trailer, Aniston made it clear that she wasn’t going to get away with it.

“‘We can smell it,’ he said, in a strange but endearing way, and the plural ‘we’ hit me like a sledgehammer,” Perry wrote.

“‘I know I’m drinking too much,’ I said, ‘but I don’t know exactly what to do about it.'”

The “Whole Nine Yards” star also describes in the new book how his weight fluctuated wildly as the pills made him sick and made him lose his appetite, while the alcohol made him bloated.

“You can track the trajectory of my addiction if you measure my weight from season to season: when I’m carrying weight, it’s the alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, there are a lot of pills”.

Perry even referenced specific moments in the hit show’s 10 seasons and hinted at what was going on with her addiction at the time.

“By the end of season three, I was spending most of my time figuring out how to get 55 Vicodin a day; I had to take 55 every day, otherwise I felt really bad. It was a full time job: making calls, seeing doctors, faking migraines, finding crooked nurses to give me what I needed,” Perry wrote.

The actor recently said that he is finally ready to share his experiences now that he is safe on the other side of addiction.

“I wanted to share when I was safe from re-entering the dark side,” Perry told People about the book. “I had to wait until I was completely sober and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction to write it all down. And the main thing was that I was pretty sure it would help people.”

Matthew Perry’s “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” will be published by Headline on November 1.