Jennifer Aniston criticized on social media by no vax, and she posts questions and answers

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
Rain of social criticism for the American actress Jennifer Aniston who confided to the In Style site that he had removed some of them from his weekly routine unvaccinated people. CNN reports it. She herself posted a series of questions and answers on the subject on Instagram. To a person who asked her why she was so worried about being vaccinated herself, she replied: “Because if you have the variant, you can still pass it on to me. I could get sick without severe symptoms, and I won’t be hospitalized or die. ‘ “BUT I COULD attach it to someone who doesn’t have the vaccine and whose health is compromised and I would risk his life. For this I worry – concluded Aniston -. We must also worry beyond ourselves ».

Jennifer Aniston and the no vaxes: «Among them also my friends who I don’t hang out with anymore. They have opinions based on fear “

Covid-19 can still be passed on to those who have been vaccinated, but the vaccine protects against severe symptoms or death. Last year Jennifer Aniston had already been the target of criticism on social networks for posting a photo of a Christmas decoration with the words: “Our first pandemic 2020”.

“I just lost a few people in my weekly routine who either refused or didn’t disclose whether they were vaccinated or not, and it was unfortunate,” Aniston said.

“I feel that it is a moral and professional obligation to inform (ed, if you are vaccinated or not), since we are all tested every single day – the actress told InStyle magazine -. It’s complicated because everyone has a right to their own opinion, but many opinions are based only on fear or propaganda ”. During the interview, the actress and producer – who says she’ll start working on Murder Mystery 2 with co-star Adam Sandler this fall – also opened up about how the pandemic has affected her personally and professionally.

