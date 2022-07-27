Jennifer Aniston dazzles on the beach at 53

The American poses in a bikini on Instagram

The actress stands out for her good physical shape

The famous American actress was one of the last Friends cast stars to open up on Instagram. Aniston, wary of sharing her private life, was welcomed with open arms by her companions from the legendary 90’s series who did not hesitate to share publications with the actress to welcome her.

Who gave life to Rachel Green on the small screen during the 90s still on top of stardom for his multiple appearances on the small and the big screen. But his exposure on the aforementioned photo social network has made many notice something obvious; The actress remains radiant at 53 years of age.

The actress’s feed stands out for her natural poses and selfies, as on this last occasion when she photographed herself on the beach wearing a black bikini and displaying a more than enviable complexion. The artist has not been slow to receive responses and opinions from her fans and they all agree on her good physical condition.

In addition to solo photographs, in the profile of the actress we can find your new brand of beauty products, which of course she sponsors. To complete her review of her Instagram, some fans of the famous 90’s series will be able to find publications that the actress herself has shared about those years, sharing scenes with other actors such as Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow or Matthew Perry.