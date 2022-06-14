Jennifer Aniston dazzling in a ‘Friends’ dress from 20 years ago and a new haircut

The actress has rescued a dress from the eighth season of the series that, curiously, was not worn by her character, but by Courteney Cox.

Long before social networks and viral content existed, the actress Jennifer Aniston I already knew what it was to be a worldwide ‘influencer’ thanks to the Rachel’s character in ‘Friends’, since thousands of women imitated their looks and even their haircuts.

Now 20 years have passed since then, but the truth is that its influence is still intact, because every new look she tries on her hair is news, and more since he shares it on social networks with all his followers. This time it was his hairdresser, Chris McMillan who has published a photograph of the actress’s new haircutin which she has also given some information about her care: “nothing better than a fresh summer cut ✂️ for @jenniferaniston Jen leans on her natural texture using her glitter detangler from @lolavie (a little goes a long way) A good haircut should get the job done so you just have to wash and wear your natural hair for the summer.”

However, for fans of Jennifer, and more specifically for those of the series ‘Friends’, the haircut is not the protagonist of this image, in which appears in a dress that fans of the series have immediately recognized. And it is that, it is about a design that already appeared in the twenty-second episode of the eighth seasoneven though it wasn’t Rachel, but Monica who was wearing it.

“Does it look familiar to you? It still looks good on me!” the actress celebrated on Instagram.

The ‘Rachel’ haircut

The bob cut that hairdresser Chris McMillan created for Jennifer Aniston to get into her ‘Friends’ character better was not only the most imitated hairstyle of the 90s: almost all actresses (from Courteney Cox to Scarlett Johansson to Meg Ryan ) and legions of fans asked for it in hair salons on a daily basis.

It is estimated that eleven million women around the world tried to copy it and even today that haircut is searched on Google every 0.44 seconds. Some years ago the actress confessed that she was unable to comb her hair alone. In fact, when she was named Icon of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards, she mentioned her iconic hairstyle in her speech.