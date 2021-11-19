Jennifer Aniston declined a gallant invitation from Ashton Kutcher

# #



Jennifer Aniston in the 90s, when the success of Friends, she was one of the most loved and admired actresses on the small screen. Thanks to the unforgettable character of Rachel Green, she was considered “America’s sweetheart” and many actors have confessed that they had lost their minds over her during that time. In the sitcom cast reunion Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer confessed that when they shot the TV series they had a crush on each other but that, since they were both busy, there was never anything between them. Also it was hell for little Cole Sprouse to work alongside the actress because he was madly in love with her. Jennifer Aniston, after being married twice, wanted to enjoy two years as a single. Now he’s decided to give Cupid another chance and is looking for love again (but not on Tinder). But you know that, if things had turned out differently, the actress could have had by his side Ashton Kutcher?

We found an old interview from 2011 in which the actor revealed that he asked Jennifer Aniston out, but received a two of spades.

Ashton Kutcher in a chat with reporters from Contactmusic revealed a truly hilarious anecdote regarding his relationship with the famous actress. He recalled that when he was only 17 years old, like all, was obsessed with the actress of Friends to the point that he had chosen to use a photo of Jennifer Aniston as a screensaver for his pc. Since a friend of his always teased him about his teenage crush, he had bet with him that one day he would be able to get a date with his sweetheart. He said:

“So I make a bet with my friend. I’m probably 17. I bet $ 1,000 that someday I’ll go out with Jennifer Aniston“.

Three or four years later he managed to meet the actress he had been madly in love with, but unfortunately she was already married to Brad Pitt. This however hasn’t deterred him from attempting to fulfill his dream of dating Jennifer Aniston and winning the bet. He said he explained the whole situation to the Hollywood star and managed to get permission from Brad Pitt to go out with his wife. Too bad, however, that things did not go as he hoped and that the actress declined her offer. Here’s what happened:

“Four or five years later, I met Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt at the time. And so I went to Brad Pitt and asked for permission to ask his wife out with me. I said, ‘Listen, I made a bet with my friend, you’re a good guy, you’re going to allow this, right?’ And he looked at me, he said, ‘Go ahead.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re the coolest guy I’ve ever met in my life!’ So I asked her and she turned me down. But now we are friends.“

In 2011 when Ashton Kutcher gave the interview in question, he said he hadn’t given up yet and that he still hoped to win his bet by taking advantage of his friendship with Jennifer Aniston. Since he married Mila Kunis in the meantime and created a sweet and close-knit family with her, I think he has given up on his project in the meantime.