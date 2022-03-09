Jennifer Aniston dedicates a message to Ukrainian women – El Sol de México

On Women’s Day, the star of Friends, Jennifer Anistonshowed her most sensitive side by writing a text in honor of Ukrainian women who have been fighting for two weeks to defend their nation.

“Thinking of the women and girls of Ukraine and from all over the world who today are fighting heroically for their country and people; as soldiers, as mothers, organizers, shelter caregivers, as protesters, as journalists… To these women who risk their lives: you are incredible”, is part of the text that she published on her Instagram account, along with a series of images that they show various women in the midst of war.

In the message that already accumulates more than one million 500 thousand reactions, the actress urged to support by making donations to different organizations such as Save life based in Kiev, which directly helps Ukrainian soldiers or World Central Kitchen that brings food to families who have crossed the border.

“I know it’s hard to figure out the best ways to support, so I’m sharing some ways we can come together to help these women, through donations,” she wrote.

Jennifer on other occasions has also made it clear that she supports her union and encourages women to feel powerful every day. Just as she did in her statements where she made it clear that her “purpose on this planet is not to procreate.”

Since Jennifer Aniston separated from Justin Theroux, she has placed herself in the eye of the hurricane when responding to criticism about her personal life.

“There is pressure on all women to be mothers and if we are not, they call us defective merchandise. Perhaps my purpose on this planet is not to procreate. Maybe there are other things I want to do, ”she stated during an interview with Instyle USA magazine in September 2018.

“Women do not need to be married or be mothers to feel complete,” she added.

Mexican celebrities unite with messages

The networks of famous Mexican women were also flooded with hopeful messages to eradicate gender violence in our country.

The singer Danna Paola shared images on Twitter with posters of the feminist march with slogans such as: “In Mexico, feminism is more uncomfortable than femicides” and “I don’t want flowers, I want respect.”

Cecilia Suárez, shared on Instagram an image with the zeppelin that circulated this Monday in Mexico City with the legend “10 daily femicides” in reference to the 10 murders of women that occur every day in the country.

Julieta Venegas participated in a conversation with Human Rights Watch (HRW) to share “her perspective on women’s rights.”

Meanwhile, the singer Belinda wrote on her social networks that “March 8 is a day of struggle, not a holiday.” While Thalía published a video to motivate her followers.

“Today, International Women’s Day, I applaud each of the strong and brave women, who defend their voice, who with determination and discipline work every day for their dreams,” she said.

Likewise, the Mexican actress and producer Salma Hayek shared an image to announce Gucci’s Generation Equality collection with which it is intended to “convene, unite and strengthen the voices that speak for gender equality”.