Jennifer Aniston denies gossip that she is adopting a baby

L’The list of childless stars is long. And many have become Childfree testimonial (see gallery up). Like the fifty-two year old Jennifer Aniston, that she has always defended her right not to be a mother. Already in 2016 the actress had written an open letter in which denounced social prejudice, “The idea that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they are not married with children … We don’t need to get married or be mothers to be complete. We are the ones who decide ours for ourselves and lived happily ever after ».

Five years after that letter, it is clear that the diva’s outburst did not help much. This is demonstrated by the rumors circulated in the gossip newspapers in recent days: “Jennifer Aniston has initiated the procedures for adopting a child“. Rumors that forced the actress, through her agent, to wave the childfree flag again: «This is a totally false story, of a pure and simple invention on something that does not exist ». With all due respect to those who, despite Aniston’s clear and limpid open letter, still do not come to terms with it: Jennifer is non-mother and happy.

