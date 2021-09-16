Jennifer Aniston described the Friends reunion in very touching words

Jennifer Aniston was shot directly in the heart

Jennifer Aniston, American actress and film producer, has a truly boundless career behind her, marked by many products, both television and film. Known primarily for his forays into the world of comedies such as A week from God (2003), The Hunter of Ex (2010), How do I sell my family (2013), … And finally Polly arrives (2004) and many others, the diva will remain iconic for an interpretation that has made an indelible mark on her artistic curriculum. We are referring, in particular, to his performance as Rachel Green in the iconic television series Friends (1994-2004), which also earned him a Emmy, a Golden Globe is one Screen Actors Guild Award.

Recently, thanks to HBO Max, there was a particular reunion of Friends which was obviously attended by Jennifer Aniston herself, Courteney Cox (which he interpreted Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (in the role of Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (in the role of Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and finally David Schwimmer (which embodies Ross Geller). In an interview for the YouTube channel Team Coco, the aforementioned actress spoke in particular of this experience, pointing out the emotions felt in returning home.

Going back there, it was nostalgic in a way that it was also a little melancholy, you know… Because a lot has changed and we’ve all taken different paths, not so easy. It was also brutal, and you can’t stop it. There were cameras everywhere and I couldn’t stop crying… There was a time when we were all like in a puddle. Maybe David didn’t (cried), I don’t think we broke up David. But LeBlanc also broke at some point. You know, Mr. Tough Guy … His eyes got a little clouded too.

A decidedly exciting meeting that not only affected Jennifer Aniston, but also all those who obviously took part in the reunion. Surely spending time together once again meant a lot to the group, considering the strong friendship that has been established between them for many years.

Read also Friends: The Reunion – review of the special broadcast on Sky