Jennifer Aniston didn’t eat the same viral TikTok salad every day on the set of ‘Friends’

It may sound delicious, but Jennifer Aniston said the salad that went viral on TikTok wasn’t what she ate every day on the set of Friends.

Food bloggers and fanatics tried to recreate Aniston’s salad after Friends Co-star and friend Courteney Cox shared with the Los Angeles Times in 2010 that Aniston ate the same “retouched” corn salad on set every day, which contributed to her healthy, slim appearance on the show.

And while Aniston said she did, in fact, eat the same salad every day on the set of Friendsthe current recipe that went viral on TikTok goes a little too far with chickpeas in particular.

Jennifer Aniston Said Her ‘Friends’ Salad Didn’t Have That Many Chickpeas

TikTokers and food bloggers may have to go back to the drawing board for Aniston’s salad recipe. Aniston said his salad had bulgur, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chickpeas, feta cheese and pistachios.

And while the ingredients are there, the latest recipe to go viral on TikTok exploits the chickpea element.

“Well, that salad, dare I debunk that?” Aniston told Elle. “That’s not the salad he had every day at Friends. I feel terrible because they literally took it away from me like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that’s not the one I was wearing. Friends.”

Aniston shared why she wouldn’t go that far with chickpeas. “He would never have that many chickpeas in a salad, to be honest. It’s not good for the digestive tract,” he said.

What does Jennifer Aniston eat every day?

While viral salad TikTok may not be your day to day Friends Salad, Aniston still sticks to whole foods and lots of vegetables. “I have always cut up raw vegetables in a Tupperware container. Hard boiled eggs are always great to have in the fridge, as is a big head of buttery lettuce. I also include protein, like shredded chicken,” she told Yahoo Life.

And while you like a good variety of vegetables, there is one that will never be in your salad or refrigerator. “The beets are not in our fridge, I’m not a fan,” he said. And you will not find caviar. No, you can’t get that flavor no matter how many people say that. It’s just a taste.

He’s also tried some cleanses and fad diets in the past. “Sure, the grapefruit diet,” she said. “I think there was a watermelon one, and if you think about it for two seconds, if someone lives on watermelon alone, you’re going to lose weight.”

“I did the Nutri-System, like, 20 years ago, that really worked,” Aniston added. “Turns out it’s astronaut food, but it still worked.”

She shares her secret to staying slim and healthy

While he may have just eaten the same salad on the set of FriendsAniston said her key to good health is moderation, plenty of water, and sleep.

“I don’t let eating habits get out of control when I need a reset button,” she told Yahoo Life. “My general philosophy is to eat healthy. It’s pretty clear: eat as many organic fruits and vegetables as you can, keep the sugar [intake] come down, drink tons and tons of water and sleep well.”

Not everything is a regimented diet and it’s not fun either. “I allow myself to indulge from time to time,” Aniston admitted. “I’m good at keeping my starches to a minimum. I don’t like ‘white’ foods, and will always cut back on some breads if I’m trying to lose weight for something special. But I don’t give myself any rules anymore.”

