Jennifer Aniston didn’t eat the same viral TikTok salad every day on the set of ‘Friends’

James36 mins ago
0 41 3 minutes read

It may sound delicious, but Jennifer Aniston said the salad that went viral on TikTok wasn’t what she ate every day on the set of Friends.

Food bloggers and fanatics tried to recreate Aniston’s salad after Friends Co-star and friend Courteney Cox shared with the Los Angeles Times in 2010 that Aniston ate the same “retouched” corn salad on set every day, which contributed to her healthy, slim appearance on the show.

