Jennifer Aniston, do you know what she did before she became an actress? You will never guess

Jennifer Aniston, do you know what she did before she became a world famous actress?

American actress and film producer, Jennifer Aniston is beloved all over the world. Stardom came thanks to Rachel Green’s portrayal of the popular sitcom Friend. And it is thanks to this role that the actress received an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

His career has been enriched over the years, and successes have never been lacking. We have seen it in numerous films, such as in One week from God, I hate you, I leave you, you …, me and marley, cake, and many others, it would be difficult to name them all. Today, it is very famous and beloved. But before embarking on the path of an actress and then, touching success, do you know what she was doing? Are you curious to find out? Follow us!

What did Jennifer Aniston do before she became an actress? The background you don’t expect

Jennifer Aniston is certainly one of the most loved and appreciated actresses on the cinema scene. As we know, she became famous all over the world thanks to the interpretation of Rachel Green in the famous sitcom Friend. Since then, she has never stopped, and fame has completely enveloped her!

But before you became a very successful actress, do you know what she did? Aniston, on the cover of Instyle, revealed that she started out working as a waitress, or so it should be: “I was a waitress … I had left home and had been on six television shows that had gone wrong. I needed to work, waiting for a good opportunity as an actress. I even worked as a telemarketer, I tried to sell timeshare over the phone “.

Not only, the Hollywood star also said she worked as a hairdresser, and in this regard, not to be bad at all. Were you aware of these details of his career?