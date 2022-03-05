Jennifer Aniston does not give credit. Courteney Cox sold her house for paranormal events

The actress who for several seasons played Monica Geller in the famous 90s sitcom, ‘Friends’, stated that she had to sell her house due to the presence of ghostssomething that has not completely convinced her friend Jennifer Aniston.

The artist is currently promoting her new comedy and horror series (very appropriate for this situation of paranormal events) called “Shining Vale”. During a presentation on the Jimmy Kimmel show, the actress confessed that an evil presence forced her to sell her house in Los Angeles. The presenter asked Courteney: “Do you believe in ghosts? Have you had an experience with any of them?”, Trying to link the actress’s private life with her new professional project.

The actress began the story by stating that “I had an experience with ghosts once. At first I didn’t believe, but I lived in a house in Laurel Canyon, LA, and it was the house of Gypse Rose Lee and Carole King,” he said, referring to Carole King, a famous American singer and songwriter, and Gypse Rose Lee, a dancer from very famous burlesque in the 50s. “Then Carole King came one day and told me that there had been a divorce, that things had gotten very ugly, and that there was a ghost in the house. And I was like, ‘Yeah yeah, sure,’” she added.

The story continued when the interpreter told that “other people stayed with me, friends, and said they had felt a woman sitting on the edge of the bed,” she revealed, while surprising the presenter with her shocking story. “And I was like, ‘yes yes, whatever you say’”. Courteney indicated that at first she did not believe anything she was told, but she still decided to do a seance with Carole King.

Cox decided to get on with her life in her new home, when an unexpected visitor changed her mind.. “She was at home and she still didn’t believe. And the doorbell rang. It was a guy delivering a package or something, and I opened the door and he said, ‘do you know this house is haunted?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah? Why do you think that?’, and then he said: ‘because there is someone right behind you’. And I was like: ‘to sell,’” Cox said. After that encounter with the delivery man, the actress decided to trust everything she was told about her haunted house and she proceeded to sell it. “I couldn’t look at her the same way anymore. I could never sleep there alone again, ”said Courteney Cox in the interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

The interpreter of ‘Friends’ is not the only celebrity who has recently confessed his unfortunate encounters with paranormal entities. Actress Salma Hayek told a visit to the Ellen DeGeneres show that paranormal events happened regularly in her house, the doors and windows opened by themselves, the lights turned on and off, and the piano played without anyone touching it. Because of this, she decided to use a medium to expel the ghosts from her house.