Jennifer Aniston does not wash her feet in the shower for this reason | VIDEO

As long as Jennifer Aniston uploads a video to their social networks causes a sensation and this occasion was no exception. The actress surprised with a confession by revealing that she does not wash her feet in the shower.

The reason is that he does it in the bathroom and he has a powerful reason for it, which he explained using a touch of humor.

“Note to self: hands and feet, you must use lotion before spray tanning, otherwise you end up with a situation,” was part of the explanation.

The actress andHe explained that it was an oversight while self-tanning, which is why he always has a golden skin tone. The scene occurred while she was filming an episode of The Morning Show, in which she stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup.

Jennifer is also recognized for having a healthy lifestyle and there are even those who have wanted to adopt her customs.

The luxuries that Jennifer Aniston can afford

The publication caused many conflicting opinions on social networks as some users criticized Jennifer Aniston’s solution by using the place where food is washed to put their feet.

Others said that the actress can do what she wants because in the end she is at home and has the right to use it as she sees fit. And it is one of the properties that Aniston has acquired throughout her career.

One of them is also a Mansion Purchased several years ago in Bel-Air. This property stands out precisely for its majestic kitchen.

The actress’s heritage is valued at 300 million dollars which has increased due to the fact that she has invested in real estate.

Jennifer Aniston he had a four-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion that included a wellness center with a sauna, Jacuzzi, and a massage room.

