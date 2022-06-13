Jennifer Aniston dons a ‘Friends’ dress from 20 years ago

Jennifer Aniston with her hairdresser Chris McMillan credit:Bang Showbiz

Long before the Duchess of Cambridge invented the ‘Catherine effect’, actress Jennifer Aniston became a true icon thanks to the character of Rachel in ‘Friends’: thousands of women imitated her haircuts, no matter how impossible to maintain turned out, and any garment that he wore in front of the cameras became a trend almost immediately.

The funniest thing is that the outfits that he wore back then in the series are back in fashion and many would give anything to have access to his old wardrobe. However, it seems that Jennifer’s personal style is more in line with Monica’s than Rachel’s.

Jennifer has just shared a photo on Instagram in a dress that will be very familiar to fans of the series. It is a fitted design with lace on the sleeves and neckline that Monica wore in the twenty-second episode of the eighth season.

“Does it look familiar to you? It still suits me!” He celebrated on Instagram.

Jennifer has rescued it from the back of the closet for her last appointment with her trusted hairdresser Chris McMillan, who has revealed some of the star’s secrets to achieve natural waves this summer. Her key is her haircut, but her company LolaVie’s detangling cream helps control the natural texture of her hair.

