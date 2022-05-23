Jennifer Aniston establishes a new fashion with these jeans

Jeans are one of the main pieces of a wardrobe. In addition to its versatility, this garment has endless cuts, models, styles and colors that adapt to all styles. However, from time to time a particular model becomes a trend by being the most sought after in all stores: The high-waisted and flared jean in the 70s, the washed baggy jeans of the 80s, the mom jeans in the 90s, hip jeans from the 2000s and skinny jeans from 2010 are just a few examples of jeans that have led fashion trends over the past 50 years.

However, actress Jennifer Aniston has stuck to a specific style of jean that has become her trademark (in addition to her ‘Rachel’ haircut).. After several decades betting on bootcut-style jeans, the actress finally managed to make them fashionable, being one of the most sought after in this spring-summer 2022 season.

This is a simple cut jean that is very flattering for almost all body types. It is a tight pants in the area of ​​the thighs and the rear that accentuates the curves in a very natural way. Unlike the usual skinny jeans, the bootcut gradually widens from the knees to the hem, ending with a slightly flared finish. It receives this name because this jean is perfect for wearing boots, whether flat or high-heeled, inside the jeans.



Jennifer Aniston pants

Due to their simplicity they can be considered a basic garment, but with the extra detail of the flared finish. This type of jeans can be used in many ways, either for a casual outing or a slightly more formal event, depending on the accessories with which they are combined. Generally, the ‘Friends’ actress wears them with basic white or black t-shirts, a wide belt with a buckle and flat sandals for a casual summer outing. For a slightly more formal meeting or at night, the actress opts for a white shirt, a blazer and high-heeled boots with a pointed finish to create a slightly more ‘executive’ style.

While it is true that perfectly recreating Jennifer Aniston’s look can be a bit expensive due to the luxury brands that Brad Pitt’s ex usually uses; There are a large number of low-cost stores and firms that present us with some models similar to those Aniston usually wears, always bearing in mind that the main characteristic of these jeans is their classic cut, their plain colors and their minimalist design. Bershka presents us with a model very similar to the one used by Aniston and for only 19.99 euros. For the same price you can get some that are a little more current as they have some tears in the pants and they are from the Lefties brand. So forget the skinny and welcome the bootcut this season.