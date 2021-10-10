Jennifer Aniston, ex-husband Justin Theroux explains why their relationship ended

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, recently talked about his relationship with the actress who became a diva thanks to Friends (stardom which he then cultivated with many other roles, moving from the small to the big screen).

In the long interview he gave to the magazine Esquire, who also dedicated a wonderful cover to him together with his big dog, the American actor, director and screenwriter revealed not so much the reasons for the breakup (those are almost always the same for everyone: love and passion end) but how they broke up. Many gave them for two exes at loggerheads and instead Theroux denied those rumors.

“Like it or not, there hasn’t been a dramatic breakup between us and we love each other,” said Theroux. me. And I like to think it’s the same for her too. “