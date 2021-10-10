Jennifer Aniston, ex-husband Justin Theroux explains why their relationship ended

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, recently talked about his relationship with the actress who became a diva thanks to Friends (stardom which he then cultivated with many other roles, moving from the small to the big screen).
In the long interview he gave to the magazine Esquire, who also dedicated a wonderful cover to him together with his big dog, the American actor, director and screenwriter revealed not so much the reasons for the breakup (those are almost always the same for everyone: love and passion end) but how they broke up. Many gave them for two exes at loggerheads and instead Theroux denied those rumors.
“Like it or not, there hasn’t been a dramatic breakup between us and we love each other,” said Theroux. me. And I like to think it’s the same for her too. “
The breakup between Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Love ended between Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got married on August 5, 2015 in their private residence in Beverly Hills. On February 16, 2018, she announced her separation from her husband after two and a half years of marriage.
Many, many speculations have been made about the end of their love story.
“People create stories and feel better or tend to simplify things. That’s all. This person likes rock’n’roll, that other person likes jazz. Of course! But it doesn’t. It’s a simplification. excessive, ”Theroux continued during the interview with Esquire.
And, while many love drama and abrupt breakups (when they’re not directly involved, of course), Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband has dispelled the many doubts of fans, perhaps disappointing someone who doesn’t particularly like happy ending stories. amorous of celebs …
“We remained friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We make video calls with FaceTime. We write messages, ”said Justin Theroux.