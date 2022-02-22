Jennifer Aniston ‘fears’ Matthew Perry will ‘betray’ her over Brad Pitt divorce details

Jennifer Aniston fear that Matthew Perry disclose the details of your divorce with Brad Pitt in his next memoirs.

A source told Closer Magazine that the actress is aware of how much her Friends co-star knows about her situation with Pitt and is nervous that it will all come to light with Perry’s new book.

“He [Perry] She hasn’t suggested that the book will include private details about anyone else, but Jen knows that Matthew will want a bestseller, and to achieve it, he’ll need to expose as many juicy secrets as possible”revealed a source.

The source added: “And being on top of one of the highest-profile showbiz divisions in history, he knows it’s going to be something everyone will want to know about.”

However, the people around Jennifer have tried to calm her down and have agreed that Perry “I would never betray her.”

“Her [Jennifer] He is very aware that he has barely spoken to him in recent years and that close bond they shared has dissipated a lot”they added.

Perry officially spoke about her upcoming book this month, saying: “A lot has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The ups and downs were high, the lows were low.”

“But I’ve lived to tell the tale, though sometimes it seemed like I wouldn’t. And it’s all here. I apologize, it’s not a pop-up book”.