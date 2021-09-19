Jennifer Aniston: fit at 52 even with carbohydrates

D.fter many years of regime low carb and hyper protein, the 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston turns around and comes back to surprise to eat carbohydrates. Confirming that, with moderation and physical training, the dream can come true. You can also stay in shape by making some concessions.

Jennifer Aniston’s “reunion” with carbohydrates

For the past two decades it has been the undisputed queen of mostly protein and low carb diets, now Jennifer Aniston unexpectedly changes course. Why? It’s time to be more indulgent with her body. The 52-year-old star revealed to People Magazine that he has reintroduced pasta, sandwiches and the like in his diet: “Everyone is afraid of the bread basket, but I’m not anymore. Just eat it in moderation“.

“I decided to take a break and listen to my body»Said the actress« when I eat carbohydrates it is as if she said to me: “oh, thank you! why are you leaving me short of the things I like so much? ”».

Intermittent fasting after 50

The star of “Friends” has returned to starchy foods and complex sugars without anxiety or guilt also because, in addition to small and balanced portions, she practices intermittent fasting. A type of diet of which she is a huge fan and which, however, also comes very naturally to her: “I’m not the type who eats for breakfast,” she explained, “in the morning I only take coffee and my collagen”.

No solid foods early in the day, therefore, and an 8-hour window to eat. “I’ve seen a noticeable difference since going without food for 16 straight hours»He said in an interview a few months ago« and it is fortunate because in those 16 hours there are also those of sleep. In the end it is enough for me to resist until 10 in the morning ».

Balanced diet and lots of (good) fats

Small concessions to bread and pasta aside, his daily menu starts with a centrifuged celery and is always based on green leafy vegetables and light proteins. Plus it’s packed with good fats like avocado, coconut oil And salmon, as advised by her personal trainer Leyon Azubuike with whom she practices in rotation boxing, cardio exercises and those with rubber bands. However, these too must be done in moderation.

“Last October it happened to me that after a workout that was too intense I could no longer get out of bed,” revealed Jennifer. Which is now catching up with the pilates to be kinder to her body and at the same time move enough to look sympathetically at the bread basket.

