Jennifer Aniston flaunts her new hairstyle on Instagram with Adam Sandler (PHOTO)

Jennifer Aniston showed off her new haircut in a rare shot, in which she poses alongside friend and colleague Adam Sandler, posted on her Instagram profile.

Jennifer Aniston he chose Instagram to show off his new one hairstyle publishing a rare photo with Adam Sandler, with whom he is filming the sequel to Murder Mystery for Netflix. During a recent interview published by Glamor magazine about her hair, the star admitted that her look has been a real struggle for her for several years.

“Looking back, honestly, especially during the Friends period, I couldn’t do it alone“revealed Jennifer.”I needed my hairdresser Chris McMillan to always be by my side. Left to myself, I’m not good with the brush and the hair dryer“.

Since last year the star has begun to approach the splendid hairstyle that we see in the photo, partly thanks to the launch of her new hair care line, LolaVie. About this new look, which he defines “long and natural beach waves“the actress said:”They look great, I wash them, brush them, put on the styling cream and let them air dry“.

“Back to work with my friend. # MurderMystery2“wrote Jennifer Aniston in the post posted on her Instagram page. Through the snapshot, the Friends star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2, the third film starring her and Adam Sandler since first chapter of the same franchise and the 2011 romantic comedy My Wife for Pretend.