Jennifer Aniston from joke, the gaffe: Lucarelli and Macron have to do with it

The popular star of Friends makes an incredible slip and shares a post from the Italian journalist, mistaking it for one from the French president

The famous American actress Jennifer Aniston has become the protagonist in the last hours of a sensational gaffe. The Friends co-star shared a post on her Instagram Stories that she mistakenly believed was from the President of the French Republic. Emmanuel Macron.

Instead, the author of those words and reflections was none other than the popular Italian journalist Wild Lucarelli. The journalist who informed her fans and followers on social media, explaining the incredible story, gave the announcement of what happened.

Lucarelli said that it is not yet explained how this was possible. Some social media users – quite clearly – have translated their post into English. He then glued his reflection to the summary of the political leader’s speech.

Thanks to the translation, the post translated into English it quickly went viral, worldwide. Thus improperly becoming ‘Macron’s speech’. There were many who believed that this was really the post of the French president.

Wild lets you know they have been many to share that post, among many also some journalists and politicians in Canada, America England. A journalist from The Guardian explained that the post was from Lucarelli, also in consideration of the fact that the text mentions ‘the teenage son’. And it is well known that Macron has no children.

It therefore seems that at the origin of all this there is an incredible translation error, both of the content and of the source. But what did Lucarelli write? “I am for the French line … I no longer intend to sacrifice my life, my time, my freedom, my child’s adolescence … for those who refuse to get vaccinated“.

The journalist then concluded by saying that this time those who do not want to be vaccinated should stay at home, not those who have already undergone the vaccination. In short, once again the delicate theme of anti Covid vaccination inflames the social media people.

There are many personalities from the world of entertainment, politicians and Vippos who have chosen to support the vaccination campaign. Even just by publishing the images of them undergoing the administration of the anti-Covid serum on their official social media accounts.

Among the last known personalities to get vaccinated, also the leader of the League Matteo Salvini.


