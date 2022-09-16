Jennifer Aniston from the shower gives the key to beautiful hair | Instagram

A feature that further highlights the beauty of the famous actress is her spectacular hair that for years has highlighted the charm of Jennifer Aniston, the star of “Friends” celebrates the arrival of a new product from the shower.

In recent years, the one remembered by the character of “Rachel Green“In the famous sitcom of the 90s, she has revealed some of her beauty secrets and one of them refers to her beautiful hair and the care she dedicates to it.

the today businesswoman who has started in the world of beauty from the inside by promoting products that contribute to the good physical condition of the skin, such as vitamins, food supplements for better performance in training routines, etc., now shares a product that will change your life.

In days gone by, the American producer He would have shared a piece of news anticipating the arrival of a hair care brand, which apparently adds it to the list of his favorite beauty products.

“They’re FINALLY HERE! @lolavie Shampoo and Conditioner are officially available today and we’re so happy where they’ve landed, Thank you to my team for working so hard to get these JUST RIGHT babies. I hope you love them as much as I do!”

It reads in the publication that the comedian also shared “Jen” A few days ago, while doing a test from the shower in which he lathers his hair and then brushes it.

As can be seen in the most recent video clip that he shared from his Instagram account, where he accumulates 40.4 million followers.

At 53 years old, Jennifer Joanna Aniston continues to surprise her millions of fans around the world, being one of the figures who, without surgeries and apparent changes, has made amends over time and looks wonderful.

The key to the native of Sherman, Oaks, California, who they say is having a new romance with an actor from “The Morning Show”, would be the good products she uses to keep her skin and hair healthy and shiny.

However, it is not the only thing that Aniston has been able to keep in good condition since the interpreter of tapes like “Marley & I”“My girlfriend Polly”, “The Good Girl”, “Dumplin”, among many others, has not hesitated to show her figure since her vacations, which has left her fans speechless on more than one occasion.

Considered one of the richest women in entertainment derived from a brilliant career, Jennifer Joanna Aniston always manages to grab attention in one way or another.

