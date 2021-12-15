Jennifer Aniston: “Getting back on the set of Friends was not easy”

Over the past few months, one particular reunion completely stole the scenes: that of the protagonists of Friends.

In fact, the TV special is present the main cast, who revisits the sets of the successful series and converses with some important guest stars.

A blast from the past which, however, was more difficult than expected at least as far as Jennifer Aniston.

To reveal it is the same actress, during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, reported here by MoviePlayer: “THETime travel is difficult. We were so naïve to do it, thinking, ‘How fun is that going to be? They are putting the sets back together, exactly as they were. They take you there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was here. ‘ And it took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi past, do you remember me? Remember how it sucked? Did you think that everything was in front of you and that life was just going to be wonderful and then you went through perhaps the most difficult time of your life? It was all very jarring and of course there were cameras everywhere and I was already very emotional, so at times I had to leave. I don’t know how the others managed to avoid it “.

The memories of that period and the perception they had of what the future would be, it was difficult for her to live but – however – she admits that without that period of her life she would not be the person she is today.