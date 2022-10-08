Jennifer Aniston gives a warning to people who have gray hair

Jennifer Aniston, 53, speaks openly about the appearance of gray hair in middle-aged women, giving a warning of self-love to all the people who, like her, are dealing with the appearance of this loss of pigmentation in their hair. Recently, the actress from ‘The Morning Show’ spoke about all the prejudices that exist around gray hair and about what should be really important when assuming that aging is a natural process of life, for which she urged all women to do what they want with their hair, as long as it makes them feel better. “If you want to look gray, go for it! If you want to continue dyeing your hair, that’s great too. I think everyone should feel confident in whatever decision they make, including coloring their hair or wearing whatever natural texture they have,” Aniston said. “Hair for me is a creative way to express yourself. For that very reason, accept a style that makes you feel happy without thinking about what they will say, ”she added.

Through this statement, The ‘Friends’ actress pointed out that the appearance of gray hair and aging are two things that are really uncontrollable over time, so you have to learn to have a positive attitude when assuming old age as a new stage that can be just as productive as the previous ones. “For me, it’s more a question of how do I take better care of myself, physically and mentally. We can still thrive when we’re older, and that’s thanks to all the advances in health, nutrition, technology and science.” To do this, the actress uses a series of cosmetic products that adapt to her new needs. “The secret is to use the right products that not only provide performance, but are also formulated with the best ingredients (…) I try to limit the number of products I use,” said Brad Pitt’s ex in an interview with the magazine ‘Glamor’.

For that reason, Aniston decided to create her own hair care line, ‘LolaVie’. After five years of testing and development, the actress launched her brand specialized in hair care and protection, focused on all those people who regularly process their hair with dyes or straighteners. “The most important thing I have learned over the years from my stylists is to protect! We subject our hair to so much damage: dyeing our hair, straightening it, curling it, everything has an effect over time. That is why it is critical to use products that protect every step of the way,” she said.

Jennifer Aniston wants to break the stigma of aging in women over 50

In an interview with ‘InStyle’, the interpreter of ‘Rachel Green’ indicated that she felt “lost” when she turned 50. “I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things are not closing in any way. I feel physically amazing. So it’s weird to suddenly get telegraphed in a way that says, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.”