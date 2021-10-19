News

Jennifer Aniston goes viral again. And the strange reason will send your brain into a tailspin

Friends never goes out of style: the series officially ended in 2004, but the reruns continue to gather new fans even among the new generations. And it was just a very attentive spectator to report on Tik Tok a strange habit of Jennifer Aniston which, perhaps, you have never noticed, or which has become so familiar that it does not even jump to your ear anymore.

Here’s the detail: the fan of Friends, which is hidden under the username of “cts.trphe”, noted that the actress of Rachel Green always clears his throat before starting a sentence. A detail that, the viewer is sure of, will send the brains of the most avid fans into a tailspin: What I’m about to say will ruin your life, especially if you are a big fan of Friends: in this case I beg you, scroll away! “he joked. Jennifer Aniston has a vocal tic that he does at the beginning of every single sentence he starts, in every show he’s on. It is very particular and it is also very difficult not to perceive it, once you notice it “.

What tic is it? It is a specific way of clearing the throat, a “Eehhmmm, uhmmm” that Jennifer actually puts in front of many of her phrases, as you can see HERE. Of course, that won’t detract an inch from the love the whole world feels for Jen. But the detail immediately went viral among the actress’s fans. And among them there is also a colleague who, as a child, worked with her and fell victim to a giant crush: Cole Sprouse from Riverdale who, at just ten years old, was on the set of Friends as Ben, Ross’s son. Close to Jennifer he was so excited that he forgot the lines. “After all”, he has declared, “The whole world had a crush on Jennifer Aniston”.

Source: Digitalspy

Photo: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


