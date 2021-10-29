Jennifer Aniston, goodbye to James Michael Tyler, the Gunther of Friends

It is a heartbreaking farewell, that of Jennifer Aniston: the actress had worked alongside for a long time James Michael Tyler, which in the famous TV series Friends he had played Gunther, the owner of the now iconic Central Perk. His passing, following a long illness, saddened all those who had the opportunity to collaborate with him on the set.

Farewell to James Michael Tyler

As a young man he had worked extensively as a bartender, and for this very reason he had been cast for the role of Gunther, in the beloved TV series Friends: actor James Michael Tyler gave life to a character who gave us fun and carefree moments, for which he will remain forever etched in our memory. In 2018 he was diagnosed with a prostate cancer, which had put his career on hold. Unfortunately, his health conditions had worsened in recent months, so much so that the disease had prevented him from participating in the reunion of the cast of the TV series, which took place in the spring of 2021.

James passed away on October 24 at his Los Angeles home, united in love with his wife Jennifer Carno, which has remained close to him throughout his illness. The actor was only 59, turned last May. Great is the pain for this loss, both for his loved ones and for the many colleagues who had had the pleasure of working alongside him, especially in Friends. And the messages of condolences they are really moving.

Jennifer Aniston’s message

Among the first to give farewell to James Michael Tyler there was Jennifer Aniston, who shared on Instagram a segment of the scene that immortalizes them together: “Friends it wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thanks for the laughs you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you so much”- wrote the post caption, a message that touches deep chords.

Courteney Cox, the beautiful Monica, also wanted to remember the actor: “The greatness of gratitude that you brought to the set and that you showed every day is the magnitude of the gratitude I have for having known you. Rest in peace James ”. While Matt LeBlanc wanted to remember the beautiful atmosphere that was created on the set among all of them: “We had a lot of laughs, man. We will miss you, rest in peace ”.