Jennifer Aniston greets The Morning Show with an Instagram post

# #



The second season of The Morning Show ended and, in honor of the television series, the lead actress Jennifer Aniston he decided to make himself heard on his Instagram account.

These new episodes of the series produced and distributed by the Apple TV + platform takes place in the recent past and covers the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, parallel to the main storyline we have come to know with the debut season.

While the show’s first installment garnered generally lukewarm reviews, the second season of The Morning Show (here you can find 7 interesting facts about the television series) had a more interesting reception. Critics and audiences alike marveled at the great narrative swings the series has taken, particularly in its insistence on empathy with Kessler, who was fired from his job due to sexual assault. The show has, likewise, embraced the role of a high-budget soap opera with a roster of highly talented actors. Some of the new stars have included Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Patrick Fabian, Will Arnett, Greta Lee And Kathy Najimy.

# #



Actress Jennifer Aniston posted an Instagram post saying goodbye to colleagues from The Morning Show

With all 10 episodes of the second season of The Morning Shows available to stream on AppleTV +, Jennifer Aniston celebrated the end of filming. The actress, who plays Alex Levy in the drama, she posted on Instagram and shared thrilling photos from behind the scenes. In the caption of the photos, where you can see the Aniston hugging her castmates, the star writes that she is proud of her “extraordinary”Co-star and production crew.

Below the post of the actress:

# #



“Goodbye to my @themorningshow family for now. We made it. We crawled to the finish … and I couldn’t be prouder of each of these amazing actors, a crew you can only dream of and directors who held my hand on a rather insane journey of emotions. 😵‍💫😩🤗🤕 🤣🤬🤩… To say the least. Thanks guys for being part of the ride. We’re done, baby! 👋🏼❤️ “

The second season of The Morning Show he saw Alex struggle with the backlash of what happened to Mitch, his former co-host and friend. The drama makes it clear that, on some level, Alex he always knew about man’s predatory behavior.

The new episodes kept the story of Alex somehow separated from Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) and even from Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), but both characters have been busy with their story arcs of the season.

In the case of Cory, he saw himself worried about trying to correct that wreck Mitch and former network executives have left behind. With regard to Bradley, he had a new love interest for Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies), and their romance has largely delighted fans. All of this suggests that whatever The Morning Show planned, should the slightly soap-tinged drama be renewed for a third season, should be able to entertain audiences, as long as the writers continue to bring talented actors to play interesting characters on the show.