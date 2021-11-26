Jennifer Aniston had never noticed Perry’s anxiety: “Now it makes sense”

# #



Friends (which will propose its Advent Calendar in this 2021) is one of the cult series par excellence in the television culture of a fan; the show follows a group of adult 20 year olds navigating their professional and personal lives in New York City. The play was praised for its writing and the chemistry between the main characters, each of whom had a common personality trait that viewers could see within themselves. The television series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards and won a trophy for Best Comedy Series in 2002.

The cast became a hub of media interest as the show grew in popularity. Friends was the cornerstone of NBC’s unmissable Thursday programming block, and its success propelled the cast to the pinnacle of fame and fortune within the television industry. The show aired its final episode on May 6, 2004, when approximately 51.1 million people tuned in to see the lights go out in the apartment. Monica for the last time (but you can retrieve the seasons on the Netflix platform).

Jennifer Aniston was unaware of the anxiety felt on set by one of her colleagues

No.n the course of the special episode of Friends, aired on HBO Max and in which all the protagonists of the sitcom joined, Matthew Perry made a very strong statement:

“I felt that I would die if they didn’t laugh. And it’s not healthy, for sure. But sometimes I said a joke and they didn’t laugh and I was sweating and convulsing. If I hadn’t had the laugh I was supposed to get, I would have freaked out“.

Words that astounded everyone, including colleagues. Jennifer AnistonIn that regard, she responded to her co-star’s surprise admission in an interview with the Today Show, saying:

“I never really understood the level of anxiety and self-torture that was put on Matthew Perry in the event of not getting the laugh, and the devastation he felt in those moments. Now it all makes more sense“.

Perry struggled with substance abuse while producing Friends. The actor said his memories of the period between season three and season six are hazy and he admitted he doesn’t remember much from that period. The actor struggled with addiction for years, from both alcohol and Vicodin. Perry went to rehab twice and later opened his own facility called Perry House.

He’s been sober for several years now.

In the cast of Friends they remained in solidarity with each other both personally and professionally.

It took the cast as a whole nearly 16 years to get together and enjoy a dinner at the house Aniston at the end of 2019. The actress’s surprise that the colleague suffered from such insecurities about her natural comedic talents echoed the shock of viewers of Friends, who were stunned by his statement. The portrait of Perry of the neurotic Chandler Bing it seemed so precise, so fresh, that the shock of the Aniston on his admission it was clearly understandable.